Xi affirms nation's commitment to future of humanity

10:43, January 31, 2024 By Xu Wei ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 42 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan 30, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping stressed China's unwavering commitment to the future of humanity and the welfare of the people during a meeting with foreign envoys on Tuesday, saying that the nation will continue contributing its wisdom and solutions to global peace and development.

The president received credentials presented by 42 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in a ceremony that also included a guard of honor for the envoys, who had their photos taken with Xi individually.

Xi conveyed greetings and best wishes to the leaders and people of the countries represented by the envoys, emphasizing that China profoundly cherishes its friendship with people around the world.

The nation stands ready to deepen ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit with people around the world to keep advancing friendship, he said.

With this year marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the president told the envoys that China's ongoing journey in furthering the Chinese path to modernization is aimed at enabling the nation's over 1.4 billion people to live better lives.

For the world, this modernization entails broader markets and unprecedented opportunities for development, which will reinvigorate the modernization drive of various countries, he explained.

Xi emphasized that China advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, adding that the nation will work toward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and make joint efforts toward a better world.

He expressed his hope that the envoys can gain a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and build bridges of communication for bilateral relations.

The president also assured the envoys that the Chinese government will provide support and convenience to help them assume their duties.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)