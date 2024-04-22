Malaysian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:59, April 22, 2024

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan will pay an official visit to China from April 23 to 25 at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

