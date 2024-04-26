Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Australian, Malaysian officials
(Xinhua) 11:05, April 26, 2024
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, separately met with Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson and Chang Lih Kang, deputy chief of Parti Keadilan Rakyat and minister of science, technology and innovation of Malaysia, in Beijing on Thursday.
Liu exchanged views with the two foreign officials on such issues as interparty exchanges and promoting pragmatic cooperation.
