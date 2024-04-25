Senior CPC official meets with deputy president of Malaysia's UMNO

Xinhua) 09:47, April 25, 2024

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Mohamad Hasan, deputy president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and minister of foreign affairs of Malaysia, in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two sides took part in an in-depth exchange on implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, improving inter-party exchanges and cooperation, and promoting China-Malaysia relations.

