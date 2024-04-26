Chinese FM holds talks with Malaysian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:30, April 26, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan, on Thursday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two countries are friendly neighbors who share weal and woe. China firmly supports Malaysia in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions, and stands ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with Malaysia, work together for common development, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia, Wang noted, adding that the two countries have always been good and true friends, trusting and helping each other no matter how the international situation changes.

China considers its relations with Malaysia a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, and stands ready to work with Malaysia to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, and take the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future as a guide to usher in an even brighter next 50 years of bilateral relations, Wang said.

Noting that Malaysia is an important member of the ASEAN and a representative of emerging economies, Wang said that the two countries have always supported each other in safeguarding their core interests and national dignity. China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Malaysia to uphold international fairness and justice, oppose unilateralism and bullying, and safeguard the common interests of Global South countries.

Wang said China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. The two sides should speed up cooperation in terms of infrastructure, digital economy, green development and new energy vehicles, and carry out poverty reduction experience and inter-party exchanges to push forward bilateral relations.

Mohamad said Malaysia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and opposes external forces stirring up trouble in the South China Sea. Malaysia is willing to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with China to further strengthen exchanges at all levels, and deepen cooperation in energy transition, digital economy, agriculture and tourism to create an even better future for bilateral relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. Mohamad said that Malaysia highly appreciates China's just position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and firmly advocates the proper settlement of the Palestinian issue through the two-state solution.

Wang said that China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Malaysia for an early solution to the Palestinian issue.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)