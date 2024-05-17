China remains top tourist priority: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 10:52, May 17, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China remains Malaysia's top incoming tourist market priority with arrivals from the country hugely increasing since pandemic restrictions were withdrawn, a Malaysian official said on Thursday.

In his remarks at the Malaysia-China Summit (MCS) 2024 Networking Engagement Series, Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry deputy secretary-general Shaharuddin Abu Sohot said Chinese tourists were significant contributors to Malaysia's economy and this helped strengthen bilateral ties as well as contributed to local businesses and the tourism ecosystem.

"Last year, Malaysia welcomed 1,474,114 Chinese tourists, which is an increase of 593.4 percent from 212,603 visits in the same period, in 2022," he said.

Scheduled for Dec. 17-19, the MCS 2024 is one of the programs to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia, and is endorsed by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

