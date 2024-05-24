Hong Kong welcomes more Malaysian students: John Lee

Xinhua) 08:36, May 24, 2024

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), meets with visiting Deputy Prime Minister I and Minister of Rural and Regional Development of Malaysia Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi in south China's Hong Kong, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua)

HONG KONG, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong is determined to develop into an international hub for post-secondary education and more students from Malaysia are welcome to study in Hong Kong, said John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Thursday.

Lee made the remarks while meeting with visiting Deputy Prime Minister I and Minister of Rural and Regional Development of Malaysia Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi.

Noting that the city will increase in the quota of the Belt and Road Scholarship starting from the next academic year, Lee said that the scheme will help deepen exchanges among young people between the two places.

Lee said Hong Kong and Malaysia have long enjoyed a close relationship in trade, noting that Malaysia is Hong Kong's ninth-largest trading partner. He expressed his gratitude to Malaysia for its continued support for Hong Kong's early accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, with a view to making greater contributions to regional cooperation.

Lee noted that the strategy of attracting and retaining talent is one of the priorities of the current-term HKSAR government. The Top Talent Pass Scheme welcomes graduates of the world's top 100 universities, including the University of Malaya, to come to Hong Kong for development. The HKSAR government will continue to work closely with Malaysia to promote talent exchanges in such areas as healthcare and vocational training.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, Lee said that Hong Kong will continue to foster exchanges and collaboration with Malaysia in such areas as trade and commerce, investment, innovation and technology, as well as culture and tourism, contributing to the further consolidation of the bilateral relationship between the country and Malaysia.

