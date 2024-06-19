China-Malaysia ties set example for the region -- Premier Li

Xinhua) 14:55, June 19, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Wednesday that China-Malaysia ties are at the forefront among relations between regional countries, and have set a benchmark and an example.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The Chinese premier is paying his first official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Noting this year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, as well as "China-Malaysia Friendship Year," Li said that in the past half century, no matter how the international situation changed, China and Malaysia have always been committed to sincere friendship, win-win cooperation and mutual learning and their relationship has been steadily moving forward.

Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Anwar reached an important consensus on jointly building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, drawing a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the new era, Li noted.

The Chinese premier said China is ready to work with Malaysia to continue to prioritize bilateral relations in their respective foreign policies and take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties to accelerate the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen cooperation in various sectors and continuously enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Li said China is ready to work with Malaysia to synergize their development strategies more closely and give full play to their complementary advantages.

China is willing to work with Malaysia to steadily advance the construction of major projects such as the East Coast Rail Link and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks," while expanding the scale of trade and investment, promoting cooperation in such areas as logistics, new energy, artificial intelligence, digital economy and railway equipment, strengthening cooperation in poverty reduction to better achieve win-win cooperation, he said.

Li called on the two sides to deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, in such areas as culture, tourism, and education, as well as between the youths of the two nations and at the sub-national level to further facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries.

China, Li said, is ready to work closely with Malaysia in multilateral areas, promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Asian values featuring peace, cooperation, inclusiveness and integration, and jointly safeguard ASEAN centrality in regional cooperation.

He also urged the two sides to promote high-quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and conclude the negotiations for version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area as soon as possible to jointly contribute to peace, stability, prosperity and development of the region and the world at large.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)