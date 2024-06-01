China's police chief meets Malaysia's deputy PM

Xinhua) 10:44, June 01, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister I Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister I Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi on Friday in Beijing.

It is hoped that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the two sides will intensify high-level exchanges, work together for common development, and deepen law-enforcement and security cooperation in an all-round way, Wang said.

The two sides should also strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism, border security, and combating and controlling cross-border gambling, to promote the steady and long-term building of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future, he said.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed the hope that the two countries will deepen mutually beneficial cooperation to better benefit the two peoples.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)