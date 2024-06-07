China, Malaysia to strengthen law-enforcement, security cooperation

Xinhua) 08:43, June 07, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong co-chairs the 5th joint working group meeting on cooperation in preventing and combating transnational crime with Saifuddin Nasution Bin Ismail, minister of home affairs of Malaysia, in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Malaysian authorities held the 5th joint working group meeting on cooperation in preventing and combating transnational crime in Beijing on Thursday.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong co-chaired the meeting with Saifuddin Nasution Bin Ismail, minister of home affairs of Malaysia.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China will work with Malaysia to strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation on law enforcement and security, and promote the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

It is hoped that the two sides will continue to strengthen cooperation in the fields of anti-terrorism, combating telecommunications fraud and cross-border illegal gambling, anti-drug work, network security and police capacity building, Wang said.

Saifuddin said that Malaysia is willing to deepen cooperation with China on law enforcement and security, crack down on various transnational crimes in accordance with the law, and earnestly safeguard the security and stability of the two countries.

