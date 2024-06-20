China willing to work with Malaysia to make ECRL a road to wealth, happiness -- Premier Li

Xinhua) 10:25, June 20, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Wednesday that China is willing to work hand in hand with Malaysia to make the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) a road to wealth and happiness that truly benefits the people.

He made the remarks when attending the groundbreaking ceremony for ECRL Gombak Integrated Terminal Station.

