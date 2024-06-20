Premier Li calls for completely abandoning zero-sum mentality, practice

Xinhua) 09:59, June 20, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The world should emphasize more on mutually beneficial cooperation and completely abandon the zero-sum mentality and practice, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday.

Li made the remarks during a reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia and the "China-Malaysia Friendship Year."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)