China, Malaysia bring bilateral relationship to new starting point -- Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers a keynote speech when attending the reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China and Malaysia have brought bilateral relationship to a new starting point, and they share the aspiration to carry it forward to future generations, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday.

Li made the remarks in his keynote speech when attending the reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Li said that as Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out, China and Malaysia are neighbors with a millennium-old friendship, friends connected by heart, and partners for win-win cooperation.

Over the past 50 years of diplomatic ties, the two countries have committed to independence of strategies, win-win cooperation, mutual support and cultural affinity, Li said, adding that the development of this relationship offers many important experience and inspirations, which are shared valuable assets for both sides.

Noting this year as the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship, Li said "friendship" is a word that carries great weight, something especially precious today.

He said that this is a world that lacks peace and tranquility, but never disputes and conflicts; a world that lacks rationality and humility, but never arbitrary and brutal acts; a world that lacks empathy, but never egocentrism; and a world that lacks openness and cooperation, but never blockade and confrontation.

The world should put more emphasis on mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, and completely discard the zero-sum game thinking and practices, Li said, adding that the world should also try harder to stand in others' shoes, and adhere to the principle of "do not do to others what you don't want others to do to you."

Li said that the celebrations for the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship is not only designed to grow bilateral relations, but also to champion the spirit of friendship, and to call on and rally more from across the world to join hands and cross over to a better, shared future.

Li stressed that be it in the past, present or future, friendship remains the defining feature of China-Malaysia relations.

The two sides should enhance traditional friendship, consolidate the foundation for bilateral relations, and pursue wide-ranging cooperation in the context of building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, Li said.

The two sides should synergize development strategies and expand shared interests, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples, Li said.

The two sides should deepen exchanges and mutual learning to cement the foundation for people-to-people affinity and build a stronger bond between the peoples.

They should also strengthen solidarity and coordination to address global challenges together, and jointly build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful, amicable and harmonious home in Asia, Li said.

In his speech, Anwar said the friendship between Malaysia and China has a long history.

Since the two countries' leaders made the decision to establish diplomatic ties 50 years ago, Malaysia-China relations have enjoyed vigorous development, bringing huge benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Malaysia has always viewed its relations with China from a strategic height, as promoting friendly cooperation with China is in the fundamental interests of Malaysia, Anwar said, adding that bilateral relations not only have a glorious past but also a promising future.

Anwar said Malaysia supports the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi, and is willing to work with China to deepen cooperation in such fields as trade, investment, food, energy, digital economy and environmental protection, promote major projects such as the East Coast Rail Link and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks," and strengthen exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, so as to jointly open a new era of Malaysia-China relations.

Prior to the reception, Li and Anwar visited a photo exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia and presented souvenirs to each other.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim present souvenirs to each other prior to the reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 19, 2024. Li delivered a keynote speech when attending the reception with Anwar on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

