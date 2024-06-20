Photo exhibition held to celebrate China-Malaysia ties
KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition on China-Malaysia relations was held here Wednesday as part of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Themed "Hand in Hand for Win-Win Cooperation," the exhibition showcased a total of 100 photos that captured important moments of bilateral relations, including exchanges in politics, economy, culture and sports.
The exhibition was co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and Malaysia-China Friendship Association, and supported by the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia.
Dato' Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, president of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, said that the photo exhibition was an excellent initiative to celebrate bilateral ties.
"For the older generation, it can remind us of the journey of friendship that leaders and people of Malaysia and China have gone through to build this excellent relationship. And for the younger generation, it will help them understand what the two countries went through to build a good relationship which they are actually enjoying now," he said, adding that he is optimistic on deeper ties for the two sides going forward.
Photos
Related Stories
- Full Text: Keynote speech by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship
- China, Malaysia bring bilateral relationship to new starting point -- Chinese premier
- China-Malaysia ties set example for the region -- Premier Li
- Chinese premier, Malaysian PM agree that China, ASEAN countries should independently, properly handle South China Sea issue, stick to bilateral settlement
- Chinese premier arrives in Malaysia for official visit
- Malaysia's deputy PM: Malaysia benefits from China's development
- Chinese premier to visit New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia
- Malaysia-China relationship strong and fruitful: PM
- China, Malaysia to strengthen law-enforcement, security cooperation
- China's police chief meets Malaysia's deputy PM
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.