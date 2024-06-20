Photo exhibition held to celebrate China-Malaysia ties

Xinhua) 09:17, June 20, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition on China-Malaysia relations was held here Wednesday as part of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Themed "Hand in Hand for Win-Win Cooperation," the exhibition showcased a total of 100 photos that captured important moments of bilateral relations, including exchanges in politics, economy, culture and sports.

The exhibition was co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and Malaysia-China Friendship Association, and supported by the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia.

Dato' Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, president of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, said that the photo exhibition was an excellent initiative to celebrate bilateral ties.

"For the older generation, it can remind us of the journey of friendship that leaders and people of Malaysia and China have gone through to build this excellent relationship. And for the younger generation, it will help them understand what the two countries went through to build a good relationship which they are actually enjoying now," he said, adding that he is optimistic on deeper ties for the two sides going forward.

