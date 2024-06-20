Home>>
Premier Li calls on China, Malaysia to enhance docking of development strategies
(Xinhua) 10:50, June 20, 2024
KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday that China and Malaysia should strengthen the docking of development strategies, better leverage complementary advantages, and vigorously promote cooperation in emerging areas.
Li made the remarks when meeting with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.
