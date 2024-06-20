China, Malaysia pledge early launch of bilateral dialogue on management of maritime issues

Xinhua) 17:07, June 20, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Malaysia will launch the bilateral dialogue on the management of maritime issues as early as possible to foster maritime dialogue and cooperation, a joint statement said Thursday.

The two countries emphasize the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability in the South China Sea, said the joint statement between the two countries on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership towards China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

Both countries agree to resolve disputes by peaceful means, through friendly consultations and negotiations, in accordance with the universally recognized principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The two sides will work together with other ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea in its entirety and look forward to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, it said.

The statement was issued during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to the Southeast Asian country, during which he held talks with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and attended the celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

