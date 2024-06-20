Joint efforts will lead to another golden 50 years for China-Malaysia ties: Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 16:52, June 20, 2024
KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Xinhua) -- With the concerted efforts of business communities and individuals across various sectors in both China and Malaysia, the next 50 years of China-Malaysia relations promise to be another golden era, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday.
