China, Malaysia to conduct new round of joint research on panda protection: joint statement
KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Malaysia will conduct a new round of joint research on panda protection to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and strengthen scientific research cooperation, a joint statement said Thursday.
Leaders of both sides expect progress in this field, said the joint statement between the two countries on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership towards China-Malaysia community with a shared future.
The statement was issued during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to the Southeast Asian country, during which he held talks with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and attended the celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
