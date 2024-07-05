How do Malaysians and Indonesians perceive China?

July 05, 2024

China has a long history of friendly exchanges with Malaysia and Indonesia, dating back to the ancient Maritime Silk Road that closely linked China with the two Southeast Asian nations.

Today, Malaysia and Indonesia are both essential participants in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Flagship projects between China and the two countries under the BRI framework continue to be promoted and implemented, while people-to-people and cultural exchanges become increasingly close.

In this video, Malaysian and Indonesian locals share their views on China and Chinese culture, as well as their hopes for bilateral relations between their respective countries and China.

