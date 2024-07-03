BRI a bridge to youth development initiatives: Malaysian official

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative goes beyond infrastructure development and economic cooperation and forms a key bridge to youth development, a Malaysian official said on Tuesday.

Today's youth, who represent leaders of tomorrow, should have a greater understanding of this initiative to enable them to effectively participate in green building and sustainable development, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan said in her remarks at the Silk Road Youth Forum Malaysia-China Cooperation Conference here.

Yeoh also said the ministry will collaborate with civil society organizations including Han Cultural Center Malaysia as part of its efforts.

For his part, President of Han Culture Center Malaysia Goh Hin San said the forum brings together young people from all walks of life especially students and youth groups from Malaysia and China, giving them a chance to interact and learn from each other.

"Young people are the future hope and pillars of the country. Through this forum brand, let the countries along the Belt and Road and young people from all walks of life ... share the importance of environmental, social and corporate governance for the future youth," he said.

