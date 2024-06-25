2nd Belt and Road Int'l Skills Competition kicks off in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:20, June 25, 2024

A contestant is pictured during a contest of the second Belt and Road International Skills Competition in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on June 24, 2024. The second Belt and Road International Skills Competition kicked off at Chongqing International Expo Center here on Monday, attracting participants from 61 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

