Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway marks 8-month operation with 3.54 mln passengers
Children pose for photos with a model of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway at the waiting hall of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) marked its eight months of operation on Monday with a total of 3.54 million passengers transported, said PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC), a joint venture consortium between Indonesian and Chinese state-owned firms that constructs and runs the HSR. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
A child views a model of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway at the waiting hall of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
Passengers take photos inside a decoration resembling the interior view of the driver's cab of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, at the waiting hall of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
Passengers wait for their trains at the waiting hall of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
Passengers claim tickets on self-service devices at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
Passengers wait to check in by swiping their tickets at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
Passengers view a model of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway at the waiting hall of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
Passengers pose for photos with a model of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway at the waiting hall of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
Passengers wait to check in by swiping their tickets at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
Passengers wait for their trains at the waiting hall of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024.
