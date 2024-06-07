President hails signing of trilateral rail agreement

09:34, June 07, 2024

President Xi Jinping congratulates via video link the signing of an intergovernmental agreement in Beijing, capital of China on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, June 6, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping offered congratulations on the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project on Thursday, saying that China is committed to working with the Central Asian countries to complete the strategic corridor at an early date to benefit the three countries and the region.

Xi made the remarks as the trilateral intergovernmental agreement was signed in Beijing on Thursday. Xi, together with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev via video link, extended their congratulations on the pivotal agreement.

Xi said the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a strategic project for China's connectivity with Central Asia, symbolizing the three nations' collaborative efforts under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The signing of the intergovernmental agreement lays a solid legal foundation for the construction of the railway project, he said, adding that this marks the transition of the railway project from a vision to a tangible reality, and also demonstrates the resolute determination of the three nations to work together for common development.

China is committed to working alongside Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to make necessary preparations for the initiation of the project, and to expedite the completion of the strategic corridor to benefit the three countries and their people and facilitate regional economic and social development, Xi said.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, starting from Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, passing through Kyrgyzstan and entering Uzbekistan, will cover around 523 kilometers, with 213 kilometers running in China, according to the construction plan.

It has the potential to extend toward West Asia and South Asia in the future. Upon completion, it is expected to significantly enhance connectivity among the three countries, driving faster economic and social development in the region.

Japarov called the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway a flagship project. Once completed, it will serve as a new transportation route from Asia to Europe and the Gulf countries, holding significant importance in enhancing connectivity and strengthening economic and trade relations, he said.

Mirziyoyev said the signing of the agreement holds great historic significance, representing a practical step forward in promoting regional connectivity.

The railway will help facilitate cooperation between countries in the region and China, and deepen country-to-country friendship, aligning with the long-term interests of all countries involved, he added.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov congratulates via video link the signing of an intergovernmental agreement in Beijing, capital of China on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, June 6, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates via video link the signing of an intergovernmental agreement in Beijing, capital of China on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, June 6, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

A signing ceremony of an intergovernmental agreement on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project is held in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

