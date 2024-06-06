Home>>
"Iron messenger" Zhang Jianfeng: Let green manufacturing go global
(People's Daily Online) 17:14, June 06, 2024
The Smederevo steel plant in Serbia, once on the verge of closure, was revitalized by a 2016 partnership between China's HBIS Group and the Serbian government under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Within six months, the plant turned profitable after seven years of losses. From 2018, it was Serbia's top exporter for four consecutive years, retaining 5,000 employees and renewing hope for thousands of families.
