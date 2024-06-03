Interview: China brings tangible benefits to Small Island Developing States, says senior UN official

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, May 31 (Xinhua) -- "China has brought tangible benefits to people of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) through the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative," Li Junhua, the UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, has said.

China has invested in infrastructure projects that expand renewable energy capacity and support climate change mitigation while engaging in projects to improve agricultural productivity and food security in SIDS, Li said in a recent written interview with Xinhua.

Since 2018, China has approved and implemented some 200 cooperation projects with SIDS in such areas as trade, investment, infrastructure, medical services and health.

The fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States concluded in Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday with the adoption of The Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS).

The ABAS encompasses various areas including climate change, disaster risk reduction, environmental protection, biodiversity, energy transition, and digital economy, aiming to help SIDS enhance their economic resilience and achieve sustainable development.

While many real advances have been made in SIDS over the past 10 years in the social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, challenges such as climate change, spiraling debt and health crises remain, Li said.

"Given their unique vulnerabilities and limited resources, SIDS cannot tackle the immense challenges they face alone," he said.

Li urged the international community to step up financing and investment in SIDS, in the fields of climate adaptation, disaster resilience, renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure projects.

In order to build solidarity and overcome shared challenges, developing countries can play a key role in supporting SIDS through South-South cooperation, sharing knowledge on climate resilient policies, providing capacity-building in sustainable agriculture, as well as promoting entrepreneurship, investment and market access, Li said.

Cooperation based on mutual benefit, driven by SIDS' needs, and complemented by multilateral partnerships can boost sustainable development in SIDS, he said.

