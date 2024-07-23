Feature: Lao entrepreneur seeks business opportunities at China-South Asia Expo

VIENTIANE, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Lao businesswoman Soulinda Manotham has been working on her plans to explore maximum opportunities at the China-South Asia Expo, hoping to expand overseas markets, especially the Chinese market, for Laos-made goods.

Soulinda, director general of Alo Technology Laos, told Xinhua that she foresaw a bright future for Laos-made products in China's huge market. She hopes more Lao products could be exported to China.

Alo Technology Laos is prioritizing digital transformation.

In 2023, the company and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) launched an online trading platform called "Made in Laos E-Marketplace" in order to make a variety of domestic products available for purchasers through e-commerce.

The 8th China-South Asia Expo is scheduled to be held from July 23-28 in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The Alo Technology company will represent businesses in Laos to present and advertise Laos-made products at the expo.

"The company aims to promote Lao products to international visitors because many Lao products are of very good quality. Participating in the event is also a great opportunity to meet new business partners," said Soulinda.

"We hope to find partners in China to advertise Lao products as well as enhance transportation in China so that products from Laos can reach consumers in China more easily, quickly, and at reasonable prices," she said.

"China is the leading country in terms of e-commerce and the Chinese people are familiar with online shopping. I think it would be a great opportunity for Lao goods to enter the Chinese e-commerce market," she added.

By participating in the expo, Laos can also have better opportunities to showcase its products in seeking business partnership with participants from other countries, said Soulinda.

The expo will feature industries with great potential for cooperation with South Asian countries, including green energy, modern agriculture, health care as well as culture and tourism.

The expo was launched in Kunming in 2013, the year when China put forward the Belt and Road Initiative.

