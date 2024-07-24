China essential partner for Brazil's economic growth: Brazilian president

BRASILIA, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China plays an essential role in the economic growth of Brazil, and Brazil hopes to forge a "new strategic partnership" between the two countries, said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday.

In a meeting with foreign correspondents, Lula responded to a question from Xinhua by saying he intends to seek an "infinitely close" relationship with China.

China's growth in the past 40 years has been notable and Brazil has much to learn from China's development experience, he said, adding that China is an essential partner for Brazil's scientific and technological development.

The Brazilian leader said he will participate as a guest for the first time in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum to be held in November in Lima, Peru, where he plans to discuss with Chinese officials the possibility for Brazil to join the Belt and Road Initiative.

"I want to know ... what position we are going to play, because we do not want to be bench players, we want to be in the starting lineup," said Lula.

