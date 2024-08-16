Brazil's agricultural group hails progress driven by trade with China over past 50 years

Xinhua) 11:08, August 16, 2024

BRASILIA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Marking the 50th anniversary of Brazil-China diplomatic relations, the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA) said Thursday that it has "something to celebrate" since "more than a third of Brazilian agricultural exports are destined for the Asian country."

China-Brazil partnership has been characterized by a "win-win" relationship and that "is largely due to the efforts of rural producers from the most varied regions and production chains to serve the Chinese market," the CNA said in a statement.

Sueme Mori, CNA's director of international relations, noted that Brazilian agriculture's robust presence in the international market is linked to the increase in Chinese imports.

"We are China's main food supplier and we have not yet reached our peak of agricultural production. So we still have a lot to grow and cooperate," Mori said.

She said that Brazil-China ties not only offer "win-win" scenarios in the field of trade but also in investment, technology and other areas of common interest on the international stage.

"This 50-year relationship still has the potential to strengthen. We can work with China in different sectors. Its technological development is impressive and can be used in our agricultural production," Mori added.

