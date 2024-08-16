Home>>
Lula says Brazil-China ties key to building a multipolar order, more just global governance
(Xinhua) 09:00, August 16, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that Brazil-China ties are increasingly important for building a multipolar order, as well as more just and effective global governance.
Brazil-China ties play a supporting role in the stability and predictability of the two countries and the world, Lula made the remarks when exchanging congratulatory messages with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
