Omani youngsters experience Chinese culture in Beijing, Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:17, August 16, 2024

Omani youngsters display their paintings at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 15, 2024. Twenty-two youngsters from Oman are on a two-week study tour in Beijing and Tianjin to experience the Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Omani youngsters visit Tianjin Planning Exhibition Hall in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 13, 2024. Twenty-two youngsters from Oman are on a two-week study tour in Beijing and Tianjin to experience the Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A teacher guides Omani youngsters to try traditional Chinese painting at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 15, 2024. Twenty-two youngsters from Oman are on a two-week study tour in Beijing and Tianjin to experience the Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Omani youngsters pose for a group photo at a scenic spot in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 12, 2024. Twenty-two youngsters from Oman are on a two-week study tour in Beijing and Tianjin to experience the Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A teacher introduces traditional Chinese paintings to Omani youngsters at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 15, 2024. Twenty-two youngsters from Oman are on a two-week study tour in Beijing and Tianjin to experience the Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)