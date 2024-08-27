Museum insights | Mengcheng's wide-mouthed pottery jar: a witness to the origins of Chinese civilization

(People's Daily App) 11:23, August 27, 2024

A wide-mouthed pottery jar dating back over 4,800 years was unearthed at the Yuchi Temple site in Mengcheng, East China's Anhui Province. Engraved on the jar's surface is a set of mysterious symbols that can deepen our understanding of the origins of Chinese civilization. Pottery, a vital carrier for the transmission of Chinese culture, has evolved alongside the progress of human civilization. Today, it serves as a bridge that connects traditional and modern life while fostering cultural and artistic exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

