National Museum of China cracks down on ticket scalping

Xinhua) 11:16, August 24, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The National Museum of China, a popular site during students' summer break, has intensified efforts to combat ticket scalping by implementing new measures and collaborating with Beijing police.

Key measures include releasing a proportion of reservable tickets daily at 5 p.m. for the next seven days, implementing a policy where returned tickets will not be re-released into the ticket pool, and enhancing identity verification to prevent fraudulent bookings, according to the museum.

Additionally, virtual phone numbers and high-frequency IP addresses are being blocked to deter scalpers. Since the start of the summer, the museum has banned 425,000 risky accounts and blocked 1.657 million high-frequency IP addresses.

Nearly 1.6 million people are vying for 26,000 available tickets daily due to increased demand from summer visits.

The museum is also taking legal action against illegal ticket sales on internet platforms and working closely with Beijing's public security authorities for technical and information exchange.

The museum urges the public to support orderly ticketing practices and protect their personal information.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)