Home>>
Trending in China | Tang Sancai
(People's Daily App) 14:12, August 26, 2024
Tang Sancai, an exceptional development in Chinese pottery, first emerged during the early Tang Dynasty (618-907). The multi-colored pottery is characterized by its vibrant hues, with yellow, green and white the most prominent. (Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Global artists pursue dreams in Jingdezhen, China's "porcelain capital"
- Wukong breathes new life into ancient architecture tours
- News Analysis: Chinese culture behind huge success of "Black Myth: Wukong"
- Parks themed on traditional Chinese culture gain momentum
- 2024 Beijing Culture Forum to be held in September
- People participate in Na Praia Festival-China Day in Brazilia, Brazil
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.