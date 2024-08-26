Trending in China | Tang Sancai

(People's Daily App) 14:12, August 26, 2024

Tang Sancai, an exceptional development in Chinese pottery, first emerged during the early Tang Dynasty (618-907). The multi-colored pottery is characterized by its vibrant hues, with yellow, green and white the most prominent. (Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)