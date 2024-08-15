Timeless Traditions | New life of shadow puppetry

(People's Daily App) 15:27, August 15, 2024

Shadow puppetry is an ancient Chinese art that incorporates folk music, song, and narration. Made through a complex process that includes carving, coloring, and ironing, shadow puppets are brought to life by skilled puppeteers. As this traditional art grapples with the challenges of modern times, inheritor Dang Feihua and his team are seeking to cast shadow puppetry in a new light. They upload videos of original shadow puppetry performances to social media, bringing this timeless tradition to new audiences.

(Produced by Ji Chaoyu, Zhang Yiyun, Ni Tao, Qiao Wai, Sun Shibo, Wu Bohan and Yang Guangxing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)