15th Cross-Strait Children's Fine Art Exhibition kicks off Taiwan tour

Xinhua) 10:54, September 22, 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A giant panda munches on bamboo while a Formosan black bear, sitting closely next to it, enjoys an apple, a warm scene beautifully captured by several children from Tainan in southern Taiwan in a painting. The painting is exhibited at the 15th Cross-Strait Children's Fine Art Exhibition.

Following stops in Fuzhou and Xiamen in Fujian Province across the Taiwan Strait, the exhibition kicked off its Taiwan tour Friday in New Taipei.

The exhibition features approximately 400 artworks, including around 160 from Taiwan. It will run in New Taipei until Sept. 24, before moving to Hualien from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.

Over the past 15 years, the exhibition has been held on the two sides of the Strait, fostering a cultural bridge through the participation of young people and art professionals, said Cherry Zhou, curator of the exhibition.

The theme of this year's exhibition, "Together," symbolizes the connection between adults and children, as well as a dialogue between the past, present and future, Zhou explained.

"It also represents friends across the Strait joining hands and walking together toward a brighter future," she added.

The displayed artworks cover a wide range of topics, from the craftsmanship of red lantern making to unique traditional weddings in Taiwan and lively temple fairs. With vibrant and innocent strokes, children from both sides of the Strait have illustrated their perspectives on the world through various forms and dimensions.

"The exhibition provides a great opportunity for children across the Strait to engage in artistic and spiritual exchanges through their imaginative and hopeful expressions," said Hu Hong-ren, a senior local journalist.

The exhibition will be held in Hualien in eastern Taiwan for the first time.

"When we previously held an exhibition in Taitung, children from Hualien dressed in their finest and traveled eight hours by bus to attend. They were thrilled to have their works showcased for peers from across the Strait," Zhou said.

The Hualien exhibition will feature a ceramic tile art piece created by 16 children from ethnic minority groups in Kaohsiung.

The exhibition will also tour Beijing and Kaohsiung. With the next edition themed on "Life," organizers have begun accepting submissions for artworks.

