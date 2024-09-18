Fireworks above Yangtze River kick off culture and art season

(People's Daily App) 15:34, September 18, 2024

A spectacular fireworks display was staged during the opening ceremony of the first Yangtze River culture and art season in Wuhan, Hubei Province, on Saturday. Jointly launched by 13 provincial-level regions of the Yangtze River Basin, the season will run through November 4.

