Home>>
Fireworks above Yangtze River kick off culture and art season
(People's Daily App) 15:34, September 18, 2024
A spectacular fireworks display was staged during the opening ceremony of the first Yangtze River culture and art season in Wuhan, Hubei Province, on Saturday. Jointly launched by 13 provincial-level regions of the Yangtze River Basin, the season will run through November 4.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.