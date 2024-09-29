A reproduction of traditional Chinese movable type printing

(People's Daily App) 15:48, September 29, 2024

Movable type printing is an ancient printing method, and its invention is a great technological revolution in the history of printing, creating conditions for worldwide dissemination and exchange of knowledge. A Chinese vlogger demonstrated this traditional movable type printing in a video that has gone viral. Let's have a look.

(Edited by Sun Tianren and Wang Zhicheng; Source: Shijie APP-xiedapao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)