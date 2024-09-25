Trending in China | Ancient toys: Embers of Chinese wisdom

(People's Daily App) 13:47, September 25, 2024

From the Neolithic Age to the present, toys have played an integral role in life. Rooted in the country's rich cultural heritage, Chinese folk toys reflect deep wisdom and tradition. From shuttlecocks to intricate puzzles, each embodies the joy of the seasons while fostering mental growth, offering children a blend of play and cultural depth.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Fan Xiaoyu.)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)