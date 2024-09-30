1st helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang makes inaugural flight successfully

Xinhua) 11:10, September 30, 2024

A helicopter is prepared ahead of the inaugural flight of the first helicopter route from Sanya of south China's Hainan Province to Zhanjiang of south China's Guangdong Province, in Sanya, Sept. 29, 2024. The first helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang successfully made its inaugural flight on Sunday. Operated by China Southern Airlines, the route is expected to have a flight duration of 60 minutes. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Staff members prepare for the inaugural flight of the first helicopter route from Sanya of south China's Hainan Province to Zhanjiang of south China's Guangdong Province, in Sanya, Sept. 29, 2024. The first helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang successfully made its inaugural flight on Sunday. Operated by China Southern Airlines, the route is expected to have a flight duration of 60 minutes. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member prepares for the inaugural flight of the first helicopter route from Sanya of south China's Hainan Province to Zhanjiang of south China's Guangdong Province, in Sanya, Sept. 29, 2024. The first helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang successfully made its inaugural flight on Sunday. Operated by China Southern Airlines, the route is expected to have a flight duration of 60 minutes. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member refuels a helicopter ahead of the inaugural flight of the first helicopter route from Sanya of south China's Hainan Province to Zhanjiang of south China's Guangdong Province, in Sanya, Sept. 29, 2024. The first helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang successfully made its inaugural flight on Sunday. Operated by China Southern Airlines, the route is expected to have a flight duration of 60 minutes. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A helicopter takes off for the inaugural flight of the first helicopter route from Sanya of south China's Hainan Province to Zhanjiang of south China's Guangdong Province, in Sanya, Sept. 29, 2024. The first helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang successfully made its inaugural flight on Sunday. Operated by China Southern Airlines, the route is expected to have a flight duration of 60 minutes. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Passengers board a helicopter for the inaugural flight of the first helicopter route from Sanya of south China's Hainan Province to Zhanjiang of south China's Guangdong Province, in Sanya, Sept. 29, 2024. The first helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang successfully made its inaugural flight on Sunday. Operated by China Southern Airlines, the route is expected to have a flight duration of 60 minutes. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A helicopter prepares to take off for the inaugural flight of the first helicopter route from Sanya of south China's Hainan Province to Zhanjiang of south China's Guangdong Province, in Sanya, Sept. 29, 2024. The first helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang successfully made its inaugural flight on Sunday. Operated by China Southern Airlines, the route is expected to have a flight duration of 60 minutes. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A helicopter takes off for the inaugural flight of the first helicopter route from Sanya of south China's Hainan Province to Zhanjiang of south China's Guangdong Province, in Sanya, Sept. 29, 2024. The first helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang successfully made its inaugural flight on Sunday. Operated by China Southern Airlines, the route is expected to have a flight duration of 60 minutes. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)