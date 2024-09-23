Science popularization activity focusing on cocoa held in Hainan, S China

Xinhua) 09:01, September 23, 2024

A student touches a cocoa fruit in Xinglong Tropical Botanical Garden in Wanning City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. The science popularization activity focusing on cocoa was held here on Sunday by Spice and Beverage Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Students view cocoa fruits in Xinglong Tropical Botanical Garden in Wanning City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. The science popularization activity focusing on cocoa was held here on Sunday by Spice and Beverage Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A student views a cocoa fruit in Xinglong Tropical Botanical Garden in Wanning City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. The science popularization activity focusing on cocoa was held here on Sunday by Spice and Beverage Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Researcher Li Fupeng gives a lecture about cocoa to students in Wanning City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. The science popularization activity focusing on cocoa was held here on Sunday by Spice and Beverage Research Institute under Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)