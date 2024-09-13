Serbian, Chinese police patrol tourist attractions in Hainan
A Serbian police officer talks with tourists while patrolling at the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2024. At the invitation of China's Ministry of Public Security, six police officers from Serbia came to China for a one-month joint police patrol mission, according to the authority.
During the period, Serbian and Chinese police will patrol tourist attractions in Hainan and east China's Zhejiang Province. According to the agreement between the two sides, Serbian police will cooperate with their Chinese counterparts to meet the safety demands of Serbians in China and jointly create a safe tourism environment. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
A Serbian police officer poses for a photo with a Chinese boy while patrolling at the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2024. At the invitation of China's Ministry of Public Security, six police officers from Serbia came to China for a one-month joint police patrol mission, according to the authority.
A Serbian police officer interects with tourists while patrolling at the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2024. At the invitation of China's Ministry of Public Security, six police officers from Serbia came to China for a one-month joint police patrol mission, according to the authority.
A Serbian police officer talks with tourists while patrolling at the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2024. At the invitation of China's Ministry of Public Security, six police officers from Serbia came to China for a one-month joint police patrol mission, according to the authority.
A Serbian police officer talks with tourists while patrolling at the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2024. At the invitation of China's Ministry of Public Security, six police officers from Serbia came to China for a one-month joint police patrol mission, according to the authority.
