Airport in Haikou resumes operation after super typhoon

Ecns.cn) 13:16, September 09, 2024

Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Airport resumed operation on Sunday after the Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday.

Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)