Airport in Haikou resumes operation after super typhoon
Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Airport resumed operation on Sunday after the Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday.
Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Passengers prepare to take flights at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, after the Super Typhoon Yagi struck the province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Super Typhoon Yagi makes second landfall, nearly 1 million residents relocated
- Yagi sets record as strongest autumn typhoon to hit China since 1949
- Super Typhoon Yagi leaves at least 2 dead in China's Hainan
- China's Hainan sees joint police patrol with Serbia
- All tourist venues in China's Sanya reopen to public after Super Typhoon Yagi
- Recovery operations initiated in Hainan after being pounded by Super Typhoon Yagi
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.