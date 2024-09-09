Recovery operations initiated in Hainan after being pounded by Super Typhoon Yagi

Xinhua) 08:46, September 09, 2024

A sanitation worker cleans a street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2024. Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday afternoon. As winds and rainfall subsided, Hainan downgraded its typhoon alert and initiated swift recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Teachers pull up a leaning fence at a kindergarten in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2024. Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday afternoon. As winds and rainfall subsided, Hainan downgraded its typhoon alert and initiated swift recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Volunteers lift up a fallen railing on a road in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2024. Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday afternoon. As winds and rainfall subsided, Hainan downgraded its typhoon alert and initiated swift recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A worker repairs traffic lights on a road in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2024. Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday afternoon. As winds and rainfall subsided, Hainan downgraded its typhoon alert and initiated swift recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A man cleans the window of a restaurant in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday afternoon. As winds and rainfall subsided, Hainan downgraded its typhoon alert and initiated swift recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Residents and community staff remove fallen branches in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2024. Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday afternoon. As winds and rainfall subsided, Hainan downgraded its typhoon alert and initiated swift recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

