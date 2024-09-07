Bridges, tunnels in Haikou temporarily closed due to Super Typhoon Yagi
A bridge is closed in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds cross most of China's island province of Hainan. Some bridges and tunnels in Haikou, the provincial capital, have been temporarily closed. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A staff member sets barricades at the entrance of a tunnel in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds cross most of China's island province of Hainan. Some bridges and tunnels in Haikou, the provincial capital, have been temporarily closed. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A staff member sets barricades at the entrance of a bridge in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds cross most of China's island province of Hainan. Some bridges and tunnels in Haikou, the provincial capital, have been temporarily closed. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A staff member stands in front of barricades set at the entrance of a tunnel in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds cross most of China's island province of Hainan. Some bridges and tunnels in Haikou, the provincial capital, have been temporarily closed. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Barricades are set at the entrance of a tunnel in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds cross most of China's island province of Hainan. Some bridges and tunnels in Haikou, the provincial capital, have been temporarily closed. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A traffic police officer guides the traffic at the entrance of a closed tunnel in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds cross most of China's island province of Hainan. Some bridges and tunnels in Haikou, the provincial capital, have been temporarily closed. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A bridge is closed in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds cross most of China's island province of Hainan. Some bridges and tunnels in Haikou, the provincial capital, have been temporarily closed. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
Related Stories
- 570,000 relocated in south China's Guangdong as Super Typhoon Yagi to make second landfall
- Nearly 420,000 relocated in south China island province as super typhoon Yagi nears
- China sends task forces to guide typhoon response in Guangdong, Hainan
- China renews highest alert as Typhoon Yagi nears
- China upgrades emergency response for typhoon Yagi in Guangdong, Hainan to level II
- South China province braces for super typhoon Yagi
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.