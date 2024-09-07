Bridges, tunnels in Haikou temporarily closed due to Super Typhoon Yagi

Xinhua) 09:18, September 07, 2024

A bridge is closed in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds cross most of China's island province of Hainan. Some bridges and tunnels in Haikou, the provincial capital, have been temporarily closed. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member sets barricades at the entrance of a tunnel in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds cross most of China's island province of Hainan. Some bridges and tunnels in Haikou, the provincial capital, have been temporarily closed. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

