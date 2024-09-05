China upgrades emergency response for typhoon Yagi in Guangdong, Hainan to level II

Xinhua) 20:50, September 05, 2024

Workers cut redundant branches of trees ahead of the landfall of typhoon Yagi in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters raised its emergency response for flood and typhoon prevention from level III to level II in the Guangdong and Hainan provinces at 3 p.m. Thursday, as Typhoon Yagi approaches.

The eye of Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, was located on the sea approximately 540 km southeast of Xuwen County, Guangdong Province, at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong.

Due to the approaching typhoon, the main section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will be closed temporarily from 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the bridge's emergency rescue headquarters.

Affected by Yagi, parts of Guangdong and Hainan will be pounded by rainstorms from Thursday to Sunday, with daily rainfall likely to reach around 500 mm or more. All childcare institutions, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, and secondary vocational schools in Guangdong's Zhuhai City have been asked to suspend classes, local authorities have said.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

A staff member reinforces a glass window in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Workers cut redundant branches of trees ahead of the landfall of typhoon Yagi in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

The closed Dadonghai scenic area is seen in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

The closed Dadonghai scenic area is seen in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

An employee arranges a sandbag barrier ahead of the landfall of typhoon Yagi in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A construction site is seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The Qilou old street is seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows fishing ships docking at Tanmen port in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

The closed Xiuying Port is seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A fisherman fastens a fishing boat in Boao township of Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

A staff member makes an emergency call to remind the fishermen to make preparations for the typhoon in Tanmen township of Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

A staff member of a cafe reinforces a glass window in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 5, 2024.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or evening somewhere between the city of Qionghai in Hainan and Maoming City in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

