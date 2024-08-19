Typhoon Jongdari to bring gales to eastern China
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Monday morning warned that Typhoon Jongdari, the ninth typhoon of the year, has appeared over the northwest Pacific Ocean. It is expected to bring gales to the country's eastern regions.
At 5 a.m. Monday, the center of the typhoon was located in the waters 435 kilometers east off Taipei City, in Taiwan, with the maximum wind force near the center at 18 meters per second, the center said.
Jongdari will move northward at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour. It will enter the East China Sea, with little change in intensity, and will gradually weaken after entering the Yellow Sea, the center said.
From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, it will bring gales to the waters off the east of Taiwan, the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea and the coasts of Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, the center said.
