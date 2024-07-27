Typhoon Gaemi brings heavy rainfall to NE China, over 27,000 relocated

A man rides amid downpour in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

SHENYANG, July 27 (Xinhua) -- As of 7:00 a.m. Saturday, more than 27,000 residents in northeastern China's Liaoning Province have been safely relocated in response to Typhoon Gaemi.

The provincial flood control and drought relief department said that heavy rainfall from Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, has caused water levels to rise in 40 reservoirs across the province. These reservoirs are now discharging water orderly.

The provincial meteorological authorities said that most areas in Liaoning are expected to experience heavy torrential rain from early Sunday morning through Tuesday.

The province has organized inspections and patrols along the dikes in preparation for potential flooding and to reduce disaster risks.

As of 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, hundreds of chemical enterprises and mining companies across the province, as well as staffers and nearby residents, have suspended operations and relocated to avoid flood risks.

The Ministry of Emergency Management on Friday raised the emergency response to floods from Level IV to Level III in Liaoning in the wake of Gaemi.

