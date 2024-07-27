Mainland expresses sympathy to Taiwan people affected by Typhoon Gaemi

Xinhua) 10:51, July 27, 2024

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday expressed sympathy to those people in Taiwan affected by Typhoon Gaemi, which has swept across the island, leaving casualties and substantial financial losses in its wake.

"We express our deep concern for the people in Taiwan impacted by the disaster, offer our condolences for the loss of lives, and extend our sympathy to their families and all those affected," said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

"We sincerely hope that the affected people will restore their production and daily lives at an early date," he added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)