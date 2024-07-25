Mainland spokesperson rejects DPP's accusation of "travel risk" as political maneuver

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday for falsely creating the notion of a "travel risk" in the mainland, stating that it is purely a political maneuver.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, stated during a press conference that Taiwan people who have visited the mainland know there is no "travel risk" there.

"The DPP's tactics of intimidation cannot deceive or deter people, but only serve to increase their resentment and opposition to what is being called the 'green terror,'" Zhu said.

In pursuing political interests, the DPP authorities have been disrupting and obstructing cross-Strait exchanges, disregarding the people's needs and well-being, said Zhu. Their actions stem from a fear that compatriots from both sides of the Strait will grow closer, Taiwan people will come to understand the actual situation in the mainland, and their fabricated lies will be exposed.

Zhu pointed out that the people in Taiwan are strongly interested in traveling to the mainland for tourism and exchanges. The tourism sector in Taiwan has long called on the DPP authorities to lift the ban on Taiwan travel agencies organizing tours to the mainland as soon as possible.

Zhu urged the DPP authorities to listen to public opinion, cease their blatant intimidation of Taiwan people's travel and exchanges to the mainland, and stop harming the interests of the people and relevant industries in Taiwan.

