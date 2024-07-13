Criminal punishments only target diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said on Friday that the criminal punishments stipulated by the mainland's recent judicial guidelines only target a very few diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists, as well as their acts of secession and incitement to secession.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities stubbornly promote the "Taiwan independence" separatist agenda, refuse to acknowledge the "1992 Consensus" that embodies the one-China principle, and continue to collude with external forces in their "Taiwan independence" provocation.

The DPP authorities are the root cause of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Chen said.

Punishing diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists for their crimes of secession and incitement to secession in accordance with the law is an essential part of safeguarding national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and conforms to the common practice of all countries around the world, Chen noted.

The criminal punishments do not target Taiwan compatriots. For those who previously went astray onto the "Taiwan independence" path but have clearly switched their stance, as long as they stay away from "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and try to alleviate and remove their negative impacts, part of or all of their criminal responsibility can be left without investigation in accordance with the law, Chen said.

Deterred by the pressure brought by the document, the DPP authorities and some politicians for "Taiwan independence" have generated information cocoons out of spite and flagrantly confused Taiwan compatriots with the few diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists, instigating confrontation across the Strait and hindering cross-Strait exchanges, said the spokesperson.

This has seriously violated the legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots, he said.

Chen said that the precise and lawful punishment of a very few diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists by the mainland side demonstrates its responsibility and commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and safeguarding the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots.

As always, the mainland side will continue to welcome and support Taiwan compatriots in participating in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in all forms, and in joining hands with mainland compatriots to create a bright future for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Chen said.

